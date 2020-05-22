The Simpsons Short Film "The Longest Daycare" to Be Released on Disney+

✖

Disney+ has announced that one of the last pieces of The Simpsons collection that is not currently a part of the service -- the 2012 animated short The Longest Daycare -- will join the rest of the series on Disney+ beginning on May 29. The four-minute film revolves around Maggie's return the Ayn Rand School for Tots and some more of her fan-favorite rivalry with the unibrow-sporting Baby Gerald. The Longest Daycare was originally screened ahead of theatrical exhibitions of Fox's Ice Age: Continental Drift, which is not yet part of the Disney+ offerings in spite of the parent company's acquisition fo Fox.

In fact, the only Ice Age content currently on the platform is the original film and an Easter-themed short. Don't ask us how they had Easter in the Ice Age, it's not for we mere mortals to know.

You can check out the announcement below.

Disney+ is already the home to A Playdate With Destiny, this year's short which ran in front of prints of Onward, the Pixar film starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Both the short and Onward itself were rushed to Disney+ early in the pandemic, shortly after stay-at-home orders closed most American theaters.

Playdate With Destiny follows Maggie on a trip to the park. When she faces peril on the playground, Maggie is saved by a heroic young baby, who winds up stealing her heart. She can't wait to see her beloved on the following day, but things don't go quite as she planned.

As it turns out, Playdate With Destiny was originally conceived as part of a story for an episode of The Simpsons, but was eventually turned into its own short film.

"It started because two of our writers, Tom Gammill and Max Pross, pitched the basic idea as part of a Simpsons story [for the show] a couple of years ago," The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean said in an interview earlier this year. "When we did the episode, [executive producer] Jim Brooks thought they could turn that part into a theatrical short. So, we delayed the episode."

The Simpsons airs on Sunday nights on Fox. The first 30 seasons of the long-running animated primetime comedy are available to stream on Disney+.

