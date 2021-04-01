The Simpsons Stupid Sexy Ned Flanders Figure is Hypnotic

We have often wondered when Funko would get around to adding a stupid sexy Ned Flanders Pop figure to their Simpsons lineup, but it looks like Kidrobot beat them to it. We're glad they did because the Kidrobot figure looks like it will be fantastic - a spot on vinyl version of the scene from the "Little Big Mom" episode from 2000. Side note - this Simpsons episode just happened to be the first of the new millennium.

The Stupid Sexy Ned Flanders figure stands at 8-inches tall and it can be pre-ordered here at Kidrobot and here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99. Kidrobot is also selling a version of Ned Flanders in a neon suit that will sear your eyeballs even more for the same price. Both figures are expected to launch in Q3 - most likely in August.

Regardless of which version you choose, gazing upon your Stupid Sexy Ned Flanders figure will be hypnotizing. Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all...

If you liked the Ned Flanders figure, note that Kidrobot has a whole collection of unique The Simpsons items up for sale. You can shop them all right here. We're especially fond of the plush.

The Simpsons airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. The series was recently renewed for two more seasons, which will take them through season 34 in 2023.

