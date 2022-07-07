The Walking Dead Trailer Release Date Revealed

The end is near. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer will release during the show's final series Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, returning as an in-person convention in July after back-to-back years of virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. After an April teaser trailer (above) revealed the first look at the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead — concluding with the series finale this fall — AMC confirmed Thursday the network will debut the official full Walking Dead Season 11C trailer on Friday, July 22. The Comic-Con panel trailer is expected to announce when The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 3 premieres on AMC and AMC+.

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will moderate The Walking Dead's final Comic-Con panel featuring Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producer, director, and special effects makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero.

Announced cast members appearing in person to answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season include Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Michael James Shaw (General Mercer), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), and Lauren Ridloff (Connie).

The Hall H panel begins at 1:30 PM PT on Friday, July 22, immediately following AMC's panel for the first season of the anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead.

AMC describes the eight-episode Final Season Part 3: "In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?"

