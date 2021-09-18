Watch: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Son Cameos on The Walking Dead

Gus Morgan makes his Dead debut in a sneak peek from the next new episode of The Walking Dead. The son of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, who starred together as husband and wife for the first time in a Season 10 episode revealing Negan’s untold origin story, Gus cameos as a young walker in Sunday’s Season 11 Episode 5. In “Out of the Ashes,” premiering September 19 on AMC and streaming now on AMC+, a breach by walkers spurs a return to Hilltop for tools to help protect a vulnerable Alexandria still suffering the devastation of The Whisperer War.

In the clip revealed by Talking Dead, Gus Morgan appears as the zombie biting at the pair of taunting teens seen bullying Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judith being a badass AND Jeffrey and Hilarie Burton Morgan’s real-life son Gus Morgan as a walker??? All in one sneak peek??? It doesn’t get much cooler than that! What did YOU think? Let us know using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/hdYs7wlok6 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) September 18, 2021

“As a dad, I have to say, I’d be hard pressed to remember a time I’ve been more proud of this dude,” Morgan wrote when sharing a peek at walker Gus on Instagram. “Can’t wait for y’all to see him in action.”

The Negan actor first revealed his son’s cameo as “the featured walker” of the Final Season’s fifth episode during an April appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“He’s been getting his Covid test so he can be on set and all that. He is so pumped,” Morgan said at the time. “I just remembered today that last time we did zombie makeup — he’s gonna be a walker and have all the stuff done, and it’s kind of a cool little role he’s doing in the show — the last time we did any zombie makeup on him he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out (laughs).”

“That was a few years ago,” added Morgan, “so I’m hoping he doesn’t pass out this time around because the makeup is gonna be extensive and cool. But he’s so excited.”

Burton Morgan, who guest-starred as Negan’s wife Lucille in “Here’s Negan,” was the first member of the Morgan family to appear as a walker on The Walking Dead. On playing a “really gross zombie,” she told ComicBook, “I mean, these chunks of things missing from my face, and the contacts that they put on me were horrific. They’re terrifying. It was so fun.”

“Out of the Ashes” is streaming now on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, September 19, at 9/8c on the AMC channel.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.