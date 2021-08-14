The Walking Dead Season 11 Images: A Maggie/Negan Team Up and a Return to Hilltop

Enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) need to fight together — not each other — in new images from Season 11 of The Walking Dead. But friends they're not: Maggie still wants Negan dead for murdering Glenn (Steven Yeun), her husband and the father of her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and would kill the ex-villain if the survivors didn't need him alive to help save Alexandria. After the group makes a risky trek underground in the two-part season premiere, Maggie and Negan will pair off on another mission while the Alexandrians sift through the ashes of the Hilltop Colony — Maggie's home that Negan helped destroy.

New Season 11 images from AMC appear to show Maggie and Negan separated from the rest of the team after the events of the two-parter, "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2," where Negan guides the survivors through a Washington, D.C., subway tunnel overrun by the undead.

Later on this season, Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) return to Hilltop for the first time since fighting to defend the colony against an attack by Lydia's mother Alpha (Samantha Morton) in the Season 10 Whisperer War. In "Morning Star," Alpha unleashes a walker horde on the Hilltop and orders her Whisperers — including an undercover Negan — to burn down the community that's left in ashes in "Walk With Us."

According to newly revealed episode synopses from Season 11A, the Alexandrians will encounter "Hilltop squatters" when they revisit the destroyed community in Episode 1105, "Out of the Ashes." Continue on for a look at coming episodes from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1: