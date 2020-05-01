The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says It's a F-Ing Mystery When We'll See Season 11

✖

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says it's "such a f—ing mystery" when the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will begin filming or when it might air after production on the new season was indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus crisis. Showrunner Angela Kang and the writers room continue to remotely develop Season 11, set to adapt a major storyline from creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, but cameras on The Walking Dead won't be able to begin rolling in May and the season is unlikely to meet its expected October 2020 premiere date.

"I just don't know how long it's gonna take for us to [start shooting] … like when we're gonna see a season 11 of The Walking Dead is such a f—ing mystery to me right now. It's a new world," Morgan said on SiriusXM’s EW Live when discussing quarantine video-chat talk show Friday Night In with The Morgans, which Morgan says can "potentially" go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A year from now let's say we're back to normalish, whatever that may be," Morgan said. "Say The Walking Dead is back to shooting and movies are going and everybody's at work doing their thing, I think there's totally an opportunity for Hilarie and I to keep doing the show from anywhere."

The Walking Dead has yet to air its Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," originally scheduled to air April 12. The episode was delayed when it became clear the required post-production work on the special effects-heavy finale could not be completed before California was shut down for business.

Opening up about the delay during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Morgan said of the delayed shooting start, "I'm hoping in the next couple months you'll see the season finale of the show. As far as The Walking Dead and the next season, no one knows when and where and how and if [it shoots]. It's a big waiting game to see what's gonna happen."

The penultimate episode of Season 10 ended with Morgan's Negan and other survivors cornered by a zombie horde steered by Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Whisperers, out to eliminate the survivors after Negan murdered pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). The season finale, directed by Greg Nicotero, will follow the heroes' escape attempt and will see the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who returns full time as a series regular in Season 11.

