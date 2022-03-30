The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Negan Goof: “Oops”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s “The Rotten Core” episode of The Walking Dead. “Oops,” says Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan to fans who spotted a goof on the latest episode of The Walking Dead. Like the infamous coffee cup pointed out (and later digitally removed) from the final season of Game of Thrones, or the “Jeans Guy” crew member accidentally caught on camera in an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (also digitally erased), the final season of the AMC zombie drama had its own goof in Season 11 Episode 14.

In “The Rotten Core,” the young Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) pulls a gun on Negan for murdering his father, Glenn (Steven Yeun). When Negan crouches down to talk Hershel out of firing the gun, some fans spotted Morgan’s phone peeking out of his back pocket.

Me being cheeky for a moment lol, but not only does Negan have a new group, wife and baby on the way … but he also apparently has a new cell phone service as well lol #TheWalkingDead 😅 pic.twitter.com/akkm7dTJnJ — DeanaMarie (@DeanaXburke) March 28, 2022

Oops. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 28, 2022

Aaron (Ross Marquand) was seen carrying an older model iPhone just episodes earlier in “Warlords” (using it to show prospective community members photos of the Commonwealth), but Morgan’s cellphone was visible in Negan’s front pants pocket back in Season 7. “Oops,” indeed.

“Aaron & Negan both getting phone plans this season,” one user quipped after @AdriDiazSH pointed out the goof to Morgan on Twitter. Wrote another, “Could have been a Starbucks cup.”

The only thing about it is that, It's obviously a more recent phone. It's not too noticeable though so it's ok but it's not a phone from before 2010 which is when the apocalypse started. — Claud_mehtra (@CMehtra) March 28, 2022

