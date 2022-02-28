The White Lotus Season 2 Episode Count Announced By HBO

HBO has announced how many episodes the second season of The White Lotus will be. The hit series was renewed for Season 2 in August 2021, which allows fans to spectate as they watch another batch of resort customers interact with the staff, bask in luxury, all while a more sinister drama unfolds. Created by Mike White, Season 1 of The White Lotus ran for six episodes, but Season 2 will be slightly longer with seven episodes officially confirmed by the premium network. Titled The White Lotus: Sicily, Season 2 production began in and around Sicily at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Also confirmed for Season 2 is Jennifer Coolidge, who is reprising her role as the troubled Tanya McQuoid. Coolidge is the only original cast member from Season 1 returning for the second season. A tweet from the HBO Twitter account reads, “Jennifer Coolidge has joined the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus”

https://twitter.com/HBO/status/1498427276345679877

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, when The White Lotus was renewed for Season 2. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.” The first season is described as a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The cast of The White Lotus: Sicily includes F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, and Leo Woodall.

A description of The White Lotus: Sicily reads: “The next chapter of THE WHITE LOTUS leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

In addition to creating the series, Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer.

