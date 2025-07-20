Winx Club Reboot Sets Netflix Release Date With New Trailer & Poster

The Winx Club is coming back with a fully CG animated reboot this Fall, and the new Winx Club: The Magic is Back has officially confirmed its Netflix release date with a new trailer and poster showing it all off. Winx Club first made its animated series debut back in the 2000s, and has since become a major cult hit favorite ever since. The animated series went on for nearly a decade’s worth of episodes, and now it’s coming back in a whole new kind of way through a CG animated reboot series for a new era of fans to watch.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back has officially been announced as the full title for the new reboot series, and previously confirmed it was headed for a release with Netflix later this Fall. With its newest update now confirming an October streaming date with the streaming service, Winx Club fans have gotten the best look at the new reboot series yet with a new trailer and poster for Winx Club: The Magic is Back that you can check out below.

When Does the New Winx Club Reboot Come Out?

Thanks to the official debut of its newest trailer, it’s now been confirmed that Winx Club: The Magic is Back will be streaming with Netflix beginning on October 2nd. As for what to expect from this new take on the series (which teases it will be fairly nostalgic while introducing updates for a new era), it’s teased as such, “When Bloom discovers she has magic, her life takes a wild turn. At the Alfea school for fairies and witches, she meets five girls who become her best friends — and her greatest strength. Together, they’re the Winx. As dark secrets rise and powerful enemies close in, the Winx will need to unlock their true potential to protect their world — and themselves.”

Iginio Straffi, Founder and CEO of Rainbow, said the following about the new series following this new trailer’s release, “We are thrilled to share this new adventure with the millions of fans eagerly awaiting the return of the Winx and can’t wait to welcome new ones too on this magical journey. Winx Club: The Magic is Back is a new beginning, yet with the same goal: to grow side by side with our audience, offering quality content and spreading positive values – all, of course, with a touch of magic!”

Winx Club Goes CG for New Reboot

As for this new CG animated take on the long running franchise, Rainbow teased Winx Club: The Magic is Back‘s new style with, “Winx Club is set to enchant old and new fans alike with this all-new animated series, bringing the Magical Dimension to life like never before. This innovative adaptation will reimagine the classic tales of Bloom and her friends, blending the show’s cherished themes with contemporary storytelling and sensational visual effects.” With the franchise being 2D for such a long time, it’s really a whole new era for it all.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back isn’t the only reboot attempt that Winx Club has attempted with a live-action series on Netflix not hitting the mark with fans, so there’s a hope that this new CG animated reboot has a better chance of making waves. Given the popularity of the original series, Winx Club has been waiting for a big hit like this that could potentially bring its fairies back to the spotlight.