This Is the Best Season of Cobra Kai

One of Netflix’s most popular shows just wrapped up this month, after topping the charts with a record 2.4 billion minutes watched. Cobra Kai was a phenomenon, mostly because it was a spin-off of a huge ’80s classic. The way the story was told, with a whole new cast and even some big characters from the original The Karate Kid trilogy, is just one of the reasons why it topped the charts on the streaming platform as its seasons were released. But, like any show, there’s that batch of episodes that didn’t sit as well with the audience. On the flip side, there are the ones that really stood out, and it’s hard to deny how good and fun they were to watch.

Cobra Kai has a really strong intro, grabbing the attention of the new generation with a martial arts story at its core without getting boring. Some say that’s why season 1 is the best of them all, mostly because hardly anything can top the part that introduces the story, setting up the emotional and narrative foundation. Honestly, when it comes to Cobra Kai, there’s no arguing with that. But if you look past that and consider the episodes that really worked wonders, everything changes. Making a great show goes beyond the initial “wow” factor; it needs consistency, character growth, and keeping the plot engaging throughout.

netflix

When the perfect, optimistic character isn’t so optimistic anymore; the villain is ready to crush everyone’s hopes; the fights and conflicts go beyond tournaments and competitions; the relationships between characters reach a breaking point; and plot twists catch you off guard, that’s when you know you’ve got a good season. Cobra Kai has had its highs and lows, which is pretty normal for a show with 6 seasons, but there’s no doubt – season 5 raised the stakes after the slight dip in season 4. No wonder it has its 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, coming right after the first one.

Season 5 Is the Best Season of Cobra Kai

The season does have some weak points, like the pacing. By this point, it feels like the younger characters’ arcs haven’t really progressed. The couples still have the same rhythm, as do their friendships and rivalries (although some of this changes in the last episode). But if there’s one thing that really stands out and makes a big difference for Cobra Kai, it’s that season 5 focuses a lot on the adult storyline – which is something new. Without tournaments and competitions to define the season, this helped develop the plot better and gave them a chance to wrap up the remaining details and set up a more meaningful conclusion for season 6.

The tone of the episodes is much more mature, so the story becomes more focused on Daniel, Johnny, and their conflicts with other people. The series has always had its clichés, but when it chooses to innovate like this, it does something really positive – it goes back to its roots, as it aims to focus on the original characters. From the start, there were hints that the good guy and his rival from The Karate Kid would eventually build a solid relationship, but it wasn’t until season 5 that this really came together. At this point, they have to put their personal differences aside to unite against a much bigger threat that could destroy everything.

What’s really interesting, though, is that the roles get reversed. Johnny, once known for his impulsive actions and reckless ways, starts maturing and finding balance. On the other hand, Daniel, traditionally the “good guy,” faces situations that test his patience and even his morality, leading him to use more aggressive methods at times. Plus, Chozen is a great addition, especially when he takes the spotlight, fighting Silver in the finale. Considering he was once Daniel’s enemy in the original films, it’s fascinating to watch a strong friendship develop between the original Karate Kid and characters we never imagined would ally with him.

netflix

And speaking of Silver, he’s a villain who deserves special mention for the sheer scale of his evil and ambition throughout the season. When Kreese showed up at the end of season 1, it seemed like he’d be the main antagonist, but his old friend proved otherwise. In season 5, viewers even start to see Johnny’s former sensei as a good guy compared to the psychopathy Silver shows. It’s no surprise he’s the one who puts Kreese in prison and takes full control as the ultimate enemy. Season 5 adds such a dark layer to Silver’s character that it’s hard to stay hopeful about a happy ending. From that point, it feels like anything could go off the rails permanently, and the final episodes drive this home with the level of violence he causes.

Season 5 Has Epic Fight Scenes and More

It’s this level of brutality that reinvents the fight scenes as well. One death hit hard in the final season of Cobra Kai, but it felt like we were on the edge of our seats, knowing another could happen at any moment, considering the chaos in both the young and adult storylines. With more dynamic fight sequences and camera work, season 5 brought intense choreography, moving away from the repetitive feel of earlier seasons. The atmosphere constantly hinted at danger, and blood wasn’t spared. For fans of action and adrenaline (even suspense), this season was a real treat.

Also, Cobra Kai gained more depth and tension in this part of the series, even in smaller arcs like Tory’s, who’s been struggling with her inner conflict since discovering her victory was based on a lie. Miguel’s journey, searching for his past, wasn’t much different. Apart from that, his relationship with Johnny and Robby grew stronger, and it became genuinely heartwarming to watch (especially considering their fight scene that echoes the one that left Miguel paraplegic in season 2).

netflix

But if there’s one thing that’s completely memorable about season 5, it’s the final episode. Everything falls into chaos with the war to expose the video proving Silver’s bribery at the All Valley Tournament, and watching Daniel confront him in front of everyone, with flashbacks to their interactions in The Karate Kid Part III, is one of the highlights – especially as the lessons Silver himself taught Daniel back then are now used against him. The Crane Kick is the final touch to defeat Silver, and it’s a highly symbolic move within the narrative.

The truth is, Cobra Kai never loses its essence and stays true to the original material, while adding little touches here and there that fans love. But taking a risk and experimenting with a more mature tone was a really well-received move. Most of the seasons kept the same pace, leading to a competition at the end, but it feels like the writers decided to dive deeper and take a bold, creative step toward wrapping up the series. Cobra Kai will always be remembered for its first season, but the fifth one challenges the formula, and that’s what makes it unforgettable.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.