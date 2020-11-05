Tiger King Subject Doc Antle Responds to Allegations of Low Wages for Zoo Employees

✖

Tiger King star Doc Antle responds to allegations of low wages for the zoo employees. A main feature of the Netflix show was putting a spotlight on the wild conditions at Joe Exotic’s zoo. The actor had a lot to do with the day to day operations. Antle was quick to rebuff the claims from Barbara Fisher. His former employee alleged that she was paid $100/week and had 17-hour workdays. Fisher also argued that she was forced to have breast enhancement surgery. So, there’s a lot of weighty claims at play here. But, the Tiger King star wanted to speak on the ongoing back and forth with The Brilliantly Dumb Show. From the Netflix actor’s point of view, there was nothing to suggest that kind of mistreatment.

“This is a 30 million dollar facility that is exquisite. That girl (Barbara Fisher) lived in a beautiful house,” Antle explained. “Did she ever work in the great big tiger barn? Sure. But that tiger barn looks like this house I am in right now, it is white tile, it is all beautifully way out and has been that way since I moved there in the early ’90s.”

When PETA and the USDA made statements about the show earlier this summer, there was a public outcry for justice as it related to the cats. KFOR-TV had the transcript from Jeff Lowe’s rebuttal.

“The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves. Good and bad. It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared.”

“It has also provided us with an unfathomable source of income. Income that will guarantee the long term care of our animals and allow us to be very selective going forward,” Lowe added. “As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately. Due to the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I’m forfeiting my USDA exhibitors' license. The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me.”

“Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods,” the statement also mentioned. “In the State of Oklahoma, exotic animal ownership is perfectly legal. Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies. Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”

Did you know about this case? Let us know in the comments below!