Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Reveals New Fiance, Compares Their Love to Twilight

Tiger King star Joe Exotic revealed that he has a new fiancé and their love is like Twilight. In a statement to TMZ, the embattled Netflix series veteran described his new romance with John Graham. Basically, they shared time in the prison Exotic currently resides in. Their conversations led to a relationship and the Tiger King star thinks this one is the charm. Of course, the TV personality divorced Dillon Passage and both men are invested in new relationships now. Exotic's attorney Autumn Blackledge sent the hand-written statement to TMZ after it was penned. In the letter, the Netflix icon explained what he's been up to and addressed some legal claims levied at him by his former beau. No word on a new timetable to finalize the divorce between the two yet. Check out what Exotic wrote down below.

The embattled star had some comments about the legal proceedings as well. "Hey, please go public in response to Dillon and his managers' b******, contact TMZ, people or anyone of how his offer is extortion. Give them the link to my motion for a new trial. Explain I'm innocent and with the evidence John Phillips has I will be going home, and I will never agree to an injunction because 1) he has nothing to worry about, 2) I will not give the DOJ that kind of thin g to use against me in court. If he wants to move on, lets move on, why did we ask for alimony? I didn't want that."

Dillon's representation made a statement of their own recently. "Despite Joe's false claim that Dillon did not attempt to obtain a divorce through legal means, the Kirker Davis Law Firm presented a full and comprehensive settlement agreement to Joe's lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, on September 3, 2021," Kirker and Davis wrote. "On September 8, 2021, at 4:59 p.m. CST, our office received an email from Joe that said, 'It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers' and 'Your out of your f—n mind' (sic)."

"Given this response and Joe's revelation shortly after that date that he was fighting cancer, Dillon paused pursuing litigation out of respect for Joe's health crisis," they added. "Our firm always urges clients to take the high road, and we applauded his compassionate decision. But Dillon now feels compelled to counter the untrue statements that Joe is making publicly… Dillon is eager to efficiently finalize the divorce agreement he proposed in September of 2021,"

Are you still keeping up with the Tiger King? Let us know down in the comments!