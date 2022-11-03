Titans Season 4 Recap Prepares Fans New Episodes on HBO Max

Titans released a Season 3 primer for fans looking to catch up before tuning in for Season 4 of the HBO Max show. People have been through a lot with this group of young heroes as their odyssey extends another year. So many villains have come and gone for the characters in past seasons, and the third entry is no different. Both Red Hood and Scarecrow were major concerns last time out. Luckily, the Bat-Family ties were well-received by the fans. It was interesting to see a little bit more of Dick Grayson's home life. As hectic as everything that went on must have been. A lot of fans were psyched to finally meet the Batman of this universe as he struggled with the seeming loss of Jason Todd. A page has turned and it seems like The Man of Steel will be a bigger factor this time around. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

What's Different for Titans Season 4?

Titans has had its fair share of villains, but Joseph Morgan of The Vampire Diaries fame joins the fray this season. Brother Blood might be a familiar name for DC Comics fans, but the actor says the origin is a bit different this time around.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he shared. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Titans has a description for the HBO Max favorite. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

Two whole episodes of Titans season four are currently streaming on HBO Max! Comicbook.com will have all the coverage of the series as this season rolls on.

Are you excited about more Titans? Let us know down in the comments!