Tulsa King Star Only Took the Role to Get Punched by Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone's new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King, is now streaming on Paramount+ with the series following Stallone's New York mafia capo who finds himself relocated to the Midwest after 25 years in prison. The series has an interesting premise as well as an exciting cast that includes the likes of Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and more, making it an exciting project not just for viewers but for the actors as well but for Piazza the real draw was something else entirely. Piazza told ComicBook.com that the real reason he signed on for Tulsa King was to get punched by Stallone.

"100 percent. I mean, I couldn't help but laugh out loud the second I read it in the script, and it was like, 'what?'" Piazza said. "I'm part of a fraternity of people that have been laid out by Sylvester Stallone. How can I say no to this job? And then, of course, Terry Winter helming it, and working with actors like A.C. Peterson and old friends like Domenick Lombardozzi, Chris Calvino, Max Casella. I was like, this is going to be summer camp for adults. It's going to be a blast."

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Tulsa King is one of many Sheridan TV shows on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, arrived last year and has a second season on the way. 1883 was the first Yellowstone spinoff and there are still a couple of other spinoffs in development.

