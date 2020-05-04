Twilight Zone Season 2 Adds Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr & More

✖

CBS All Access has announced a star-studded cast for the upcoming second season of The Twilight Zone. On Monday, CBS announced that Damon Wayans Jr., Topher Grace, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Thomas Lennon and more are joining previously the announced Joel McHale, Morena Baccarin, Ethan Embry, and Jimmi Simpson appearing in the series. The Twilight Zone's ten-episode second season is expected to debut sometime this summer, though a specific release date was not revealed.

According to CBS, the second season of the anthology series from Get Out and Us filmmaker Jordan Peele "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension". Along with the cast update, they also released a full list of episode titles, including the cast, writers, and directors for each. You can check that out below.

"8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"A Small Town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let's Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

"Try, Try"

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

"You Might Also Like"

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins

"Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Night at the Museum franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

"Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (The Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

"The Who of You"

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

"A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid's Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

"Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

"Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

The Twilight Zone was officially renewed for a second season in April 2019 with the announcement revealing that the initial debut of the series coming in as a record-setter for the streaming service at the time.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.