Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan Recreates Famous Dreams TikTok Video

Earlier this year, Nathan Apodaca shared a video of himself skateboarding while drinking Ocean Spray and listening to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, which quickly earned millions of views and inspired countless parodies putting their own spin on the concept, with Kyle MacLachlan recently offering his own Twin Peaks-themed take on the concept. While MacLachlan might not have sported the same attire that his character Dale Cooper wore in the TV series, he cruised while drinking coffee and singing into his famous tape recorder, all while the Fleetwood Mac song could be heard playing in the background. Check out the video below.

MacLachlan captioned to post, "Damn good vibes only," while adding the coffee cup emoji.

Damn good vibes only ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Frd1aqof3u — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) November 2, 2020

In the original video, Apodaca's truck had broken down, prompting him to hop on a skateboard to get to work instead of worry about finding someone to help him with the vehicle. Most viewers have praised the wholesome nature of the video, which has since earned hundreds of millions of views and thousands of imitators. Original members of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, have both made their own versions of the video, while Ocean Spray gifted him a new truck to replace his broken-down vehicle.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise to see MacLachlan offer his own Twin Peaks-themed take on the video, as he often embraces the spirit of his Dale Cooper character, not only to the delight of fans, but to his own delight. While Cooper may have earned a sendoff in Season Three of the series back in 2017, MacLachlan said he would gladly play Cooper again if the chance arose.

"I think, first and foremost, that this is the Twin Peaks that David Lynch wanted to make and that makes me incredibly happy for him," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year of the third season. "That's just a resolution that I think was a great, unexpected gift, because I don't think any of us ever anticipated Twin Peaks would be back. It was said in the past, but I think the fans and the drumbeat of the fans and their recognition of what Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer says, 'See you in 25 years.' It's like, 'Okay, we'll put up or shut up.' I think David and Mark [Frost] found a way to come up with this story that made them both happy. And you got to thank David Nevins at Showtime for putting it out there and for saying, 'Yes, we're going to make this.'"

He added, "And I would play Cooper every day if David would allow it. He's such a great character. And yeah, I am a fan of the show. And I am a big fan of the character."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Twin Peaks.

