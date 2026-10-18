VisionQuest Reveals the A-List Celebrity Inspiration for Tommy Maximoff in the MCU

VisionQuest has introduced Thomas Shepherd to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and actor Ruaridh Mollica explained who inspired him in his performance as Tommy. According to Mollica, he was inspired by Matt Damon when it came to playing the role. This Disney+ series follows WandaVision, where Wanda Maximoff used her magic to create two children named Tommy and Billy. She released her spell at the end of that season and allowed both of her children to dissipate, but their souls were left wandering. Billy went into William Kaplan’s dead body, and he showed up in Agatha All Along. In that same series, Billy used his magical powers to bring Tommy’s soul into another body that was dying, and that is Thomas Shepherd.

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In an interview with ComicBook, Mollica explained how Matt Damon, and specifically his role in Good Will Hunting, influenced his performance. “I just think the way he depicted that character, or wrote that character, and played that character, was this perfect inner conflict of someone who is desperate to find out who they are, but is too scared to pursue it at that point, and is hurting and has a lot of pain behind them, but just wants to break free,” Mollica said. “And I feel that film really demonstrated that fight for that yearning to become who you want to be and accept yourself. I feel Tommy had a lot of that.”

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How Tommy Fits Into the VisionQuest Story

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There is a lot of confusion when reading the online discourse about Tommy and his role in VisionQuest. While a lot of fans compare him to Billy from Agatha All Along, there are some big differences between the two characters. Both were constructs of Wanda Maximoff’s imagination when they were born and rapidly aged up. However, neither William Kaplan nor Thomas Shepherd is actually Billy and Tommy, or at least they weren’t before the spirits went into their bodies. William Kaplan was a teenager in New Jersey who died in a car crash. After his death, Billy’s soul went into the body and resurrected him, making him a resurrected Billy Maximoff in William’s body.

But Tommy was different. Billy was able to go into William’s lifeless body and take over, and then he had to figure out who he was. He used his magical powers to figure things out and eventually learned he was Billy Maximoff and was able to fake his way through the life of William Kaplan until he found Agatha Harkness to help him. Tommy isn’t magical, and he didn’t go into Thomas Shepherd’s body when Thomas was drowned by bullies. Instead, Billy used his magic to send Tommy’s soul into the body of Shepherd, but the teen wasn’t dead yet. This left him traumatized, without any understanding of what had happened. He had Thomas’s painful memories and Tommy’s Westview memories fighting each other, giving him a fractured sense of identity.

This makes Tommy’s story very different from Billy’s. While Billy entered into a dead body, he was able to assert control. Tommy has no idea who he is supposed to be because he is actually two different people, and the only way he can get through this is to determine who he wants to be, which makes the Good Will Hunting reference make a lot of sense. While Damon’s story was about a young man coming into his own, Tommy has a longer road since he not only has to figure out who he is, but also force two individual personalities to reconcile.

What are your thoughts about Tommy in VisionQuest? Do you see the similarities between this story and the one from Good Will Hunting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.