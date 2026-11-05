Wait, Did VisionQuest Episode 7 Just Kill Another Fan-Favorite AI?

Major spoilers ahead for VisionQuest episode 7.

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VisionQuest has already proven that it isn’t afraid to kill off beloved characters, with Jarvis sadly sacrificing himself very early in the season, and now, yet another fan-favorite AI character may have joined him. Episode 7 was absolutely packed with twists and reveals, from (sort of) confirmation of who the Client really is to an exploration of Vision’s identity that finally confirmed he is the same Vision from the Hex and from before his death in Avengers: Infinity War. The mysteries are far from over, though. After all, the episode ended with the Client’s identity being revealed as what seems to be the person on whom Ultron was based, similar to how other AIs were inspired by real people.

Simultaneous with that reveal, however, was a shocking moment in which Ultron picks Friday up and throws her off a balcony. From there, we see her code slam into the ground. Now, the question remains, did Ultron just kill Friday, meaning that yet another Tony Stark AI favorite is gone for good, or is there something more to this scene? And what does the latter in particular mean for Ultron’s character? Check out the below for what we know so far.

Friday’s Fate Is Left Ambiguous in Episode 7, But There Are Obvious Hints

While the end of VisionQuest episode 7 didn’t give a straight answer about whether Ultron throwing Friday off the balcony killer her, there are some signs that she is still alive. For one, there’s no indication that a heavy fall or any other type of physical ‘injury’ would kill an AI. For another, though, it’s important to note that Friday was actually inside of Jocasta at that point. What Ultron most likely did was actually expel Friday from Jocasta, perhaps sending her back to Vision’s Mindspace. That’s a massive distinction, as it means that Ultron either viciously killed Friday or saved her from what was about to happen—meaning that this either suggests Ultron has gone full-blown bad guy again or is potentially on a more redemptive path (with it remaining very unlikely that he will become an out-and-out hero at any point).

Yet, even in that case, signs point towards Ultron having actually saved Friday. After all, Friday and Ultron actually had an almost touching conversation earlier in the episode, in which Ultron confirmed that he does actually see Vision as his son. Granted, he could still be evil and see Vision as his son, but this does suggest a trajectory much more aligned with Ultron saving Friday than killing her. Only the finale will tell, but thankfully, MCU fans don’t have very long to wait at all, as that episode hits Disney+ next week.

Do you think Friday is dead after VisionQuest episode 7, or do you believe that Ultron has actually saved her (or something else)? Let us know in the comments.