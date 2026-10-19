VisionQuest Star James Spader Explains Ultron’s Anti-Hero Evolution: “He Has A Real Sense of Humanity”

VisionQuest has opened a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one where all the advanced A.I. and robotic characters have convened inside the mind of The Vision (Paul Bettany), who is trying to work out the next stage of his personal evolution. The series has also confirmed the longstanding fan theory that Vision absorbed a piece of the robotic villain Ultron at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and has been keeping him locked inside his mind as well. It’s a retcon that has allowed Ultron actor James Spader to rejoin the MCU and give Ultron a lot more depth and range than a movie villain role allowed for.

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When ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian sat down with the cast of VisionQuest, he had to ask James Spader about what it’s like playing Ultron today, more than a decade after Age of Ultron. Technology (and specifically A.I.) has come so far, and the threats that it presents to the world order are no longer the subjects of Marvel fantasy. James Spader gave the kind of answer that only James Spader could, realigning everything we thought about Ultron.

James Spader Explains Ultron’s AI Evolution Since Avengers: Age of Ultron

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Ironically enough, the actor who plays Ultron is one who also has a strict aversion to technology. James Spader has been quite candid (for all 11 years since Age of Ultron was released) that he doesn’t like tech, or the modern lifestyle that’s dominated by it. “I didn’t really think about AI to a great degree before. I’m technologically so backward. I can tell you I don’t own a computer. I don’t have email,” he reminded us. “I mean, I really have not much relationship with it.”

For Spader, it was the opposite concern when it came to reconnecting with Ultron (no pun): namely, exploring how upgrades to his artificial intelligence have also upgraded his sense of humanity, turning him from an arch movie villain into something more like an anti-hero in the truest sense of the term.

“I think that the interesting thing is what [showrunner Terry Matalas] wrote, which is this idea that AI in the Age of Ultron is a different AI than AI is in the show,” Spader explained. “And… If anything’s happened to Ultron … since Age of Ultron, what has transpired for him is that AI, for him, is much more humane and has a sense of humanity that he didn’t have before. And his relationship to humanity is still conflicted, and it still vacillates depending on mood, but it’s with real understanding. Definitely. He has a real sense of humanity.”

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After Age of Ultron, Marvel’s What If?… animated series brought Ultron back as a Season 1 big bad. That story saw Ultron successfully inhabit his vibranium body and slaughter the Avengers, conquer Earth, and eventually kill Thanos and use the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to nearly conquer the multiverse.

Needless to say, it was a far less humane turn than what VisionQuest is now doing. But it is working: fan reactions to the show tend to highlight the onscreen pairing of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Ultron (Spader), with Spader bolstering the show (as usual) with his quirky charisma. Anyone who saw The Blacklist knows just how well Spader can straddle the performative line between ally and antagonist. And this version of Ultron feels very much like that: we know he’ll eventually be a backstabber, but we also know that until it happens, he’ll be a lovable scamp we’re happy to be watching onscreen.

Long term, it will be interesting to see where VisionQuest leaves Ultron. As Spader said, the character is evolving along with real-world technology and our understanding of it. That said, it’s also Ultron, and traditionally speaking, his “breakthroughs” or profound “conclusions” about life and humanity are not good for the world or those trying to protect it.

You can see James Spader as Ultron in VisionQuest, which is now streaming on Disney+ . Are you hoping to see more of Ultron in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!