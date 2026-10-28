VisionQuest Episode 6 Reveals Jocasta’s Real Plan (& Confirms Her Origin Story Doesn’t Follow the Comics)

Warning! This post contains major spoilers for VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6.

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VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6 have finally hit Disney+, and within them they contain answers to some of MCU fans’ biggest questions about the series—including what Jocasta’s true motivations are and whether her character will adhere to her story arc from the comics. Earlier today, there had already been some hints that Jocasta of VisionQuest was going to look slightly different from the Jocasta that Marvel Comics diehards might be familiar with. For one, whereas in the comics Ultron wanted Jocasta for a wife and she ultimately rejected him, a teaser for VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6 seemed to show Ultron and Jocasta building a genuine romantic connection.

In addition to that unexpected love connection, both new episodes have now shed light on a number of major aspects of the character, including both her true motivations in the show and her origin story—the latter of which also does not adhere to the comics. Specifically, audiences now know that what Jocasta really wants is to turn humans into synthezoids, which she has just tried on Lisa (and it seems to have worked, at least temporarily), and they have learned that Jocasta is based on Doctor Josephine Carrington, whose original code was sold to none other than Stark Industries and became the basis for all of Tony Stark’s AIs. Both reveals have massive implications for not just the conclusion of this show but also the MCU more broadly.

This Isn’t the Same Jocasta Marvel Fans Know

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned, in the comics, Ultron is the one who creates Jocasta, specifically because he wants her to be his wife. In VisionQuest, that has been flipped on its head. While Jocasta didn’t create Ultron or the other AIs, her creator’s code is the very reason for the existence of any of them—leading to a very uncomfortable but also very on-brand joke about Freud between Jocasta and Ultron. Granted, this may not have massive implications. Currently, the more serious deviation continues to be the sincere budding romance between Ultron and Jocasta, which only began to feel increasingly real in episodes 5 and 6. No, it wouldn’t be a shock if either one turned out to be backstabbing the other, but for now, it’s surprisingly looking like Jocasta and Ultron really are feeling the love.

More importantly, Jocasta’s true plan for civilization has finally been revealed in VisionQuest, but it’s far from good news for the humans. Rather, Jocasta is taking a completely new approach in the human versus AI debate, abandoning Ultron’s idea of simply wiping out all of humanity in Avengers: Age of Ultron and replacing that with Jocasta’s plan of turning people into ‘synths.’ This has legitimately terrifying implications, and it’s possible that the final two episodes will only see this threat growing all the more. For now, though, just these details have been enough to get VisionQuest fans talking—and, so far, many are talking specifically about how daunting Jocasta is actually turning out to be.

Who do you think will turn out to be the greater threat between Ultron and Jocasta? Share your thoughts in the comments below.