5 Marvel Heroes Who Escaped Their Villainous Parents’ Shadows to Become Something Better

Marvel Comics is no stranger to complicated, strained family dynamics filled with betrayal and controversy. This theme is especially true for supervillains who are oftentimes so busy committing crimes that they forget to look after their children. Many instances show these kids proudly continuing their parents’ wicked legacies. However, there are also many other cases of the children of supervillains escaping their parents and ending the cycle of abuse. Whether out of hope for redemption or because they knew nothing about their villainous parentage, these kids rose to become heroes. Some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic superheroes are the kids of their universes’ most notorious villains.

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Regardless of their bloodlines, these kids grew up to become well-meaning heroes who want to stop their parents’ evil plans.

5) Polaris

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Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver may have been retconned to no longer be Magneto’s kids, but the X-Men’s archnemesis still has produced one child: Polaris. Lorna Dane was born from an affair Magneto had with a human. When her mother’s husband confronted his wife about the affair while flying a plane, Lorna’s mutant powers manifested. In a panic, Lorna accidentally destroyed the plane and killed her parents with her newfound magnetic abilities. As an adult, the villain Mesmero brainwashed Polaris into being his minion. When the X-Men freed Polaris from Mesmero’s mind control, she joined the Children of the Atom. Magneto knew about his connection to Polaris, but for years kept his distance to keep her safe. Yet even after discovering her true heritage, Polaris continued as a frequent member of both the X-Men and X-Factor. Although Polaris isn’t as powerful as Magneto, the mastery of her powers has earned her the title of the Mistress of Magnetism.

4) Quake

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Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, is a loyal S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who can generate powerful seismic vibrations that can cause earthquakes and destroy buildings. However, her father is the notorious Thor villain Mr. Hyde, who took a serum that turned him into a hulking, insane serial killer. Mr. Hyde had a fling with an Inhuman who gave birth to Quake and who gave her up for adoption. This decision was definitely for the best because no child should ever be raised near a maniac like Mr. Hyde. When Quake’s powers first activated, she was discovered by Nick Fury and made his protégé. As one of Fury’s most trusted agents, Quake founded the Secret Warriors, served as an Avenger, and even temporarily directed S.H.I.E.L.D. When Quake discovered that she was Mr. Hyde’s daughter, she fought against him and rejected him as her father. Fury was more of a father to Quake than Mr. Hyde ever was.

3) Rogue

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Rogue was first introduced as a villain thanks to her adoptive parents. After she accidentally put a boy she liked into a coma, Rogue as a young Anna Marie ran away from home. She was then taken in by the notorious mutant terrorists Mystique and Destiny. The pair indoctrinated Rogue into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, where she used her life-force-draining powers to battle the X-Men and put Ms. Marvel in a coma. However, Rogue eventually changed her ways and left the Brotherhood to become an X-Man. Although she had a rocky start, Rogue soon became one of the team’s most powerful and valued members. Despite Rogue’s defection, Mystique and Destiny still hold a weird form of maternal love for their adoptive daughter. Of course, that love oftentimes takes a backseat to their ideological differences. This dynamic has led to Rogue fighting her adoptive parents several times and declaring that the X-Men are her new family.

2) Gamora

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After a young Gamora escaped the destruction of her universe and the loss of her birth family, she was adopted by one of Marvel Comics’ most feared villains: the Mad Titan Thanos. Alongside her adoptive sister Nebula, Thanos raised Gamora to be his loyal, deadly assassin. Thanos also made Gamora endure cybernetic enhancements to make her even stronger and more ruthless. At the same time, Thanos showed Gamora a surprising level of care and leeway that he practically offered to no one else in the universe. By the time Gamora had finished her torturous training, she was deemed the Most Dangerous Woman in the Galaxy. Although Gamora was loyal to Thanos for years, her adoptive father’s macabre obsession with death, eventually led her to rebel. Becoming an ally of Adam Warlock and a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora swore to kill Thanos and end his campaign of universal genocide.

1) Nightcrawler

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Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, might look like a demon and be the son of two supervillains, but he is among Marvel Comics’ most morally pure heroes. Nightcrawler is the biological son of Mystique and Destiny. When Nightcrawler was born, his demonic appearance led to Mystique being chased by an angry mob who wanted to kill him. To save her son, Mystique dropped him into a river, where a traveling circus eventually picked him up and raised him. For years, Nightcrawler didn’t know who his parents were. By the time he discovered the truth that they were the villains Mystique and Destiny, he had already become a loyal X-Man. Nightcrawler’s relationship with his birth parents is nothing if not strained. However, despite Mystique’s constant betrayals and attacks on both her son and the X-Men, Nightcrawler holds no ill will toward her. Nightcrawler values kindness above all else and forgives Mystique, even if she can’t forgive herself.

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