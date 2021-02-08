Is WandaVision Teasing Classic Doctor Strange Characters?

✖

By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth! It's one of Doctor Strange's most iconic sayings, and now — Hoggoth himself could be arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Admittedly, what we're about to layout may be a bit of a stretch, but WandaVision has been just so far "out there," nothing can be discounted at this rate. In the latest episode, there's a peculiar trend involving tigers.

Lost yet?

During the intro, Vision (Paul Bettany) is sitting on a golden chair holding the twins. If you look close enough, you'll see each armrest appears to bear the likeness of a tiger. Then there's Agnes' (Kathryn Hahn) line about Ralph trying to "tame the tiger." To complete the hat trick, the Vision residence even has a tiger statue on their dinner table, visible in the scene where Billy and Tommy are cleaning Sparky in the kitchen sink.

Longtime fans of the Sorcerer Supreme will know Hoggoth also happens to take on the appearance of the tiger, even though he's a massive cosmic entity, on the same level as the Living Tribunal or the Beyonder. Hoggoth also happens to be a member of the Vishanti alongside Oshtur and Agamotto, the latter already having an Easter egg in the MCU via the Time Stone-holding Eye of Agamotto.

We already know that WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and since Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) continues to experiment with her magic-based powers, it's only fitting to start involving more characters involved on the mystical side of things.

Then there's the chance it's all just red herring, and the Visions just so happen to like tiger decor.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad of WandaVision will be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.