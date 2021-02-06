WandaVision Fans Can't Stop Talking About Full House

Fun House fans are absolutely stoked that WandaVision decided to pay homage to the series during the latest episode. “A Very Special Episode” was just that for a whole lot of 1980s sitcom fans out there. The Disney+ series has made it a point to showcase the look and feel of multiple eras of television and everyone had to know that the 80s would be a massive deal. However, time seems to be moving pretty quickly in Westview and some tropes from the early 1990s got mixed in there too. So, that may be true, but a Full House homage made it into the haunting little theme song. (Not to mention a certain late episode surprise that seems like a direct nod to some of the more popular characters from the sitcom.) Check out some of the posts down below:

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talked to Variety about why they decided to go the sitcom route. His answers are kind of illuminating.

"What would give me comfort after school [and] comfort late at night were these television shows. It was the one aspect of my youth and sort of what turned me into, for better or for worse, the person I am today. We'd never been able to really utilize [that]," Feige previously explained. "My love of all sorts of movies and genre movies has absolutely been poured into all 23 movies you've seen us make at Marvel Studios already, but that aspect of my past, we weren't able to even consider necessarily being able to do anything with it."

