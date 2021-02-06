WandaVision Fans Can't Stop Talking About Full House
Fun House fans are absolutely stoked that WandaVision decided to pay homage to the series during the latest episode. “A Very Special Episode” was just that for a whole lot of 1980s sitcom fans out there. The Disney+ series has made it a point to showcase the look and feel of multiple eras of television and everyone had to know that the 80s would be a massive deal. However, time seems to be moving pretty quickly in Westview and some tropes from the early 1990s got mixed in there too. So, that may be true, but a Full House homage made it into the haunting little theme song. (Not to mention a certain late episode surprise that seems like a direct nod to some of the more popular characters from the sitcom.) Check out some of the posts down below:
WandaVision x Full House. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/YjQXuQQDBq— Elizabeth Olsen Brasil (@EOlsenBrasil) February 6, 2021
Marvel boss Kevin Feige talked to Variety about why they decided to go the sitcom route. His answers are kind of illuminating.
"What would give me comfort after school [and] comfort late at night were these television shows. It was the one aspect of my youth and sort of what turned me into, for better or for worse, the person I am today. We'd never been able to really utilize [that]," Feige previously explained. "My love of all sorts of movies and genre movies has absolutely been poured into all 23 movies you've seen us make at Marvel Studios already, but that aspect of my past, we weren't able to even consider necessarily being able to do anything with it."
What do you think the 1990s will bring? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
MINDBLOWN
prevnext
It just now occurred to me, what's funny about Elizabeth Olsen starring in a show satirizing Full House.— Alex Parker (@AlexParkerDC) February 6, 2021
Major vibes
prevnext
This episode was wild!!! Also it gave me Full House vibes. Lol. https://t.co/IMO9WX0pau— AfroTrellz (@KniKon_02) February 5, 2021
Family Ties
prevnext
I was today years old when I found out Elizabeth Olsen ( Wanda from marvel ) is the Olsen twins ( full house) sister 😂😂😭💔— Ceci G.O 💙 (@ayyeitsceci_) February 6, 2021
Great stuff
prevnext
Wandavision using the Full House set for the new episode 😍— JD (@thepogibryant) February 5, 2021
So much to love
prevnext
#WandaVision Loved that they had twins in the Family Ties/Growing Pains/ FULL HOUSE episode. I love the surprise ending, but if they really wanted to be meta instead of "Uncle Jesse", her real sisters should have shown up instead. pic.twitter.com/fkEXc0VY62— Diana Sye (@Booscalia) February 5, 2021
A lot of attention to detail
prevnext
The full house reference intro 🥺😍 to #WandaVision full house was my favorite when I was little!!!!!— Selenaa Mariee 🧚🏼♀️🤍 (@omg_selenaa) February 5, 2021
Looking mad familiar
prevnext
Full house https://t.co/odkhEtj5j6— well, well, well... (@hisfriendmic) February 6, 2021
All kinds of surprises
prev
Loved the Full House, Family Ties, Growing Pains and more 80’ish gems, and not only was ep 5 amazing, bro that ending was😳 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ACJAFsWdZm— lala uninterrupted (@luvinonlala) February 5, 2021