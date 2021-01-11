WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Love Their “Hilarious” Classic Marvel Comics Costumes

✖

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen teases Marvel Comics diehards will see "more than moments" of the classic-style costumes sported by Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) when they return in the first original series from Marvel Studios. Inspired by a blend of classic sitcoms — including The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Brady Bunch, and Full House — WandaVision launches Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the unusual suburban couple is somehow reunited after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

"I loved it. I loved it, and you'll see more than moments of it," Olsen told CinemaBlend about Wanda's old-school Scarlet Witch costume. "I just thought it was such a joy to put the huge headband on, and the leotard, and the pink tights. The whole thing was just hilarious (laughs)."

Added Bettany, who steps out on Halloween in a cloth green-and-yellow getup, "I laughed at that costume so much because I didn't have to work too hard for laughs."

"The whole show has a great deal of exploration of form and style, obviously within the sitcom. But that's in terms of real-world stuff as well," director Matt Shakman told ComicBook.com about WandaVision borrowing from decades of sitcoms. "We are a blend of classic sitcom and big Marvel action. So, you are heading towards that MCU world, of course. And so we played around a lot with form and style, and you'll see it in future episodes even more than you've probably seen it thus far."

In 2016, before the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios conceived the reality-bending concept for WandaVision, Olsen recalled Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon telling her she would "never ever have to wear" the Scarlet Witch costume from the classic era of Marvel Comics:

"[Whedon] said there's this character, Scarlet Witch, that I'm interested in for you to play. And when you go home and Google her, just know that you will never ever have to wear what she wears in the comics," Olsen said on Late Night with Seth Myers.

Olsen's Wanda steps into yet another modern costume when WandaVision airs new episodes weekly on Disney+. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, WandaVision premieres on January 15.

