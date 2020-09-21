Marvel Studios Launches Official WandaVision Social Media Accounts

✖

On Sunday night during the Emmy Awards ceremony, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. The studio also launched the social media channels for the series. WandaVision is now live on both Twitter and Facebook. Per the show's synopsis, "Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision is a six-episode series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. In supporting roles, Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes, and Randall Park plays Jimmy Woo. Woo talked previously about the show and its surreal tone.

"It is an out-there show," Park said. "I'm reprising my role as Jimmy Woo that I played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I'm going to Atlanta tomorrow to do a table read with some of the cast. I can't say too much, but it is an amazing show, and it's very different.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books. And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean that was pretty surreal... I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great.'"

Marvel Studios intended for WandaVision to be the second Marvel Studios television series to debut on Disney+ after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The coronavirus changed things, delaying both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Marvel's Black Widow movie from their intended release dates. Now WandaVision may turn out to be the first and only Marvel Cinematic Universe story told in 2020 when it debuts on Disney+ late this year.