WandaVision: What Did Wanda See Inside The Mind Stone?

The latest episode of WandaVision has fans asking what Wanda saw inside of the Mind Stone. Episode 8 revisited all of the character’s past traumas, but the interactions with the Infinity Stone definitely created some new questions. However, the commercials that have been running throughout WandaVision actually help to decode what was going on with the Mind Stone. The Hydra Soak advert talked about “unlocking the goddess within” and that seems to pretty clearly gesture towards the eventual reveal of Scarlet Witch’s new costume and power set. In fact, this episode did a great job of illustrating how each of those commercials laid out all this past trauma before. From, the toaster, which was the bomb that killed her parents, all the way to that medication commercial alluding to the grief of losing vision. So, really, Wanda is seeing the future at that moment with the Mind Stone.

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the weirdly obtuse commercials earlier in the show’s run. She said that the fans would learn more as the series continued on, and now those viewers have a lot more answers about the kitschy adverts.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"The commercials were part of our storytelling extremely early on, and have been such [fun], so incredibly fun to do those," Schaeffer said. "[For] the casual Marvel fan, I feel like the commercials are very accessible in that way, but because they're so true to the era, they also — for anyone who doesn't know a single thing about Marvel — they just can exist as more color to the story. But yeah, they're important. You'll see where they go."

