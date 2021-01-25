WandaVision Releases New Monica Rambeau Poster

✖

Shortly after WandaVision premiered on Disney+, Marvel Studios unveiled two period-specific advertisements marketing the first two episodes. Now that Episode Three, "Now in Color," has hit the airwaves, the House of Ideas has released a third poster featuring none other than Photon herself — Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Plucked straight from the 1970s, Rambeau is featured prominently in the same outfit she wore during the series.

Featuring a color television — it is a nod to the latest episode, after all — era-accurate typography teases the show's reality-warping insaneness with a bold headline that reads, "The signal is out of this world."

This signal is out of this world 🚀 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bKkonrDq2N — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 25, 2021

With the first three episodes focusing on some of the earliest sitcoms released, Parris herself said last week that things pick up in a major way moving to Episode Four and beyond.

"The first couple episodes of WandaVision are very specific to the time period and the sitcoms," Parris told TVLine. "And what's interesting in these first couple of episodes is that you do feel something's amiss, something's not quite right. Many characters are taking note of that; characters aren't able to remember things, they aren't able to quite put their finger on a thing."

"Watching all of that unravel, and then come together later in the series, is going to be quite a ride," the actor added. "And I hope that you all tune in and ride this thing with us because it will be well worth it. I know there are so many questions in the first couple of episodes, and just no answers, but we will get to it, I promise."

When do you think Monica will get her powers? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.