WandaVision Still Reportedly Set for 2020 Release Date Without Delay

Until Marvel Studios says otherwise, WandaVision is still set for its December 2020 release. The correction comes from The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood trade that reported Friday afternoon the Disney+ show had been pushed to Spring 2021. At the time, confusion surfaced whether the trade was suggesting the series had been delayed due to ongoing production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. THR mainstay Borys Kit has now clarified he mistakenly used the original date for the series and not the new one revealed by Disney brass earlier this year.

"I've made a correction to the article saying WandaVision is due to come out in 2020," Kit tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Thanks to the Brandons for keeping me on my toes."

I've made a correction to the article saying WandaVision is due to come out in 2020. Thanks to the Brandons for keeping me on my toes. https://t.co/Ju7vrSg6US — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 18, 2020

Outside of a sneak peek revealed in the Super Bowl spot Marvel Studios ran earlier this year, we've yet to see any more from the production. Luckily for fans of the MCU, WandaVision star Paul Bettany called the series "f-cking bonkers" earlier this year while promoting another project he was involved in.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany shared back in January. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Like most other Hollywood productions, WandaVision paused production this March as coronavirus case numbers started to increase around the world. The series was one of three shows from Marvel Studios to be in production, the other two being The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie previously revealed the production only had but a few weeks left in principal photography before being wrapped. Though an official word has yet to surface from Disney or Marvel Studios in the form of a statement, that show wasn't included on Disney+'s list of movies and shows hitting the service in August.

