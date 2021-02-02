WandaVision’s Dottie Actor Emma Caulfield Reveals How She Landed Her Marvel Role

✖

WandaVision has been making a profound impact across its episodes thus far, as viewers have been curious to see exactly how its sweeping, genre-bending mystery evolves. The Disney+ series has weaved in quite a lot of supporting characters to tell its new story for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), ranging from established MCU cast members to entirely new characters. One of the most intriguing entries into the latter has been Dottie (Emma Caufield), the queen bee of Westview's suburban society. In addition to playing a unique role in the series' central mysteries, the role serves as a reunion for Caufield Ford and WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who previously worked on the sci-fi film TiMER. In a new interview with ComicBookMovie's Rohan Patel, Caufield revealed how her role in the project came about -- in part, thanks to her friendship with Schaeffer.

"She reached out. We've been friends since we worked together on that film," Caufield explained. "We've been wanting to find something to work together on since that time, and nothing just nothing really presented itself. And then she was in charge of the show and creating this world for Marvel, and she asked if I wanted to come play. It was really just that cool and that simple. I did have to get approved by Kevin Feige, but there was no gauntlet of auditioning, or a crazy process. It wasn't like that. It was just a nice call between friends that finally worked out."

Since Dottie first appeared in WandaVision's second episode, fans have been eager to see exactly how she fits into its bizarre puzzle, especially after she was one of the few Westview residents that has yet to be identified by SWORD. As Caufield explained in another recent interview, she embraces the wildly different fan theories that have been associated with her character.

"I like all of them," Caufield explained to SlashFilm last month. "I was just saying to somebody, there have been theories about Dottie before anybody knew I was playing Dottie."

