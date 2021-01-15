WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Praises the Series' Special Effects Team

✖

WandaVision officially makes its debut on Disney+ this weekend, ushering in an entirely new era of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling. The live-action series will follow the ongoing journeys of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), in a genre-bending affair that utilizes the MCU's strengths in some really interesting ways. A recent interview with Entertainment Weekly highlights one of those strengths, with Olsen thanking the special effects team on the series -- especially for their work with the practical effects of the 1950s sequences, which were designed to make it look like Wanda was using her powers to deal with random household objects.

"The thing that was so remarkable was these special-effects guys were used to blowing things up and dealing with fire and extreme wind, and [now they] were becoming puppeteers of props," Olsen revealed with a laugh. "The funniest thing to watch was one of them had a towel, and one had a cup, and they had to try and make it look like the cup was being dried. It was very complicated!"

Just based on the initial trailers, the technique that went into Wanda's vintage-looking powers seems to have definitely paid off. The moment provides Wanda with her own version of Betwitched, with Olsen joking during a recent press conference that it came about because she "can't wiggle her nose."

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

