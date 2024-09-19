Agatha All Along: All WandaVision Returning Characters

Agatha All Along brings back a ton of familiar faces from WandaVision in the first episode of the MCU series. Back in 2021, Marvel fans fell in love with the citizens of Westview and they were left pretty traumatized by the ordeal of living under Wanda's hex. Agatha Harkness is trapped in another spell at the end of WandaVision and thinks she's living in a police procedural called Agnes of Westview. A mysterious woman has been found dead in their town and it's up to Detective Agnes O'Connor to solve the mystery. Giving her the facts of this investigation is David Payton's Herb. Over the course of Episode 1, a bunch of these WandaVision cameos unfold and show off what Agatha thinks each of them would be doing in her cop show reality.

Of course, Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal enters the scene and convinces the Westview witch to break out of the prison that Wanda left her in. The last episode of WandaVision established that Agatha would keep living her TV life as punishment for messing with the Scarlet Witch. Now, outside of that outdated Hex, she's going to have to get her powers back and face down Rio and any other threats that might want to collect on old debts. If this is all we get to see of the returning Westview citizens, it was nice to see them breeze through for the first bit of Agatha's journey. Here's how pops up:

Herb – David Payton

From the very first moments of Agatha All Along Episode 1, fans are greeted by Herb's read of the murder mystery that powers this episode. It's really funny to see David Payton commit to the character and all the regional eccentricity that Hahn brings to Detective Agnes. The actor also plays a measure of double duty as John Collins, the real identity of Herb from WandaVision. Remember, their names were basically imagined by Wanda during their last MCU appearance. Everyone is carrying some trauma about that ordeal.

Ms. Hart – Debra Jo Rupp

After a while, viewers might have been wondering if they were even going to see the sitcom favorite grace this first episode. Then, she comes speeding in with a car to accidentally help Agnes apprehend Joe Locke's nosy "Teen." From the marketing surrounding Agatha All Along, we know that Sharon has a bigger role to play as Kathryn Hahn's witch conspirator to travel The Witches' Road.

Phil – David Lengel

Phil is the somewhat bumbling police chief in Westview. He's tasked with keeping Agnes in check as her work threatens to consume her. That line delivery is still great and Dottie's comments chastising Harold at the end of the episode will make you laugh out loud. A delightful return for sure.

Dottie – Emma Caulfield Ford

Oh, we can't have a WandaVision reunion without having the iconic actress back. As Agatha is trying to crack the case of this Jane Doe she has to head to the Westview Library.It seems as though in every reality she has a light rivalry with Kathryn Hahn's character. They're banter back and forth is a quick highlight for fans that miss the caustic nature of Dottie's character from WandaVision. As we mentioned before, her chastising Phil is hysterical.

Norm – Asif Ali

Yes, Norm is back! But, this time he owns the pawn shop in Westview. When Agatha discovers a locket that looks real familiar, she goes to Norm to get his read on it. When the pawn shop owner tells her its ancient and contains a lock of hair, she stashes that information for later. Ali also cameos near the end for a funny jogging visual gag.

Other Honorable Mentions

Shout out to Amos Glick as the mailman here after his appearance in Westview last time. Ditto for Brian Brightman as a sheriff of the rival town. We might be in for some more returns. Senor Scratchy would probably also fit down in this section too. We'll also have to keep an eye on that mystery woman if we do get a Wanda Maximoff resurrection at the end of this series…

