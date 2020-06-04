Wednesday's Highest-Rated Shows Were Agents of SHIELD and Pixar’s Up

✖

ABC had a very successful Wednesday night. The newest episode of Agents of SHIELD aired and earned a spot as the second-highest-rated show of the day. According to Variety, the Marvel show was only beaten by Pixar's 2009 hit movie, Up, which aired on ABC right before the new Agents of SHIELD episode, which was titled "Know Your Onions." Other shows mentioned in the article include Fox's Ultimate Tag, a Masterchef rerun, CBS' Game On!, and The 100.

"ABC won the night overall, as the classic 2009 pic scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 3.4 million total viewers. Agents of SHIELD came in after with a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million viewers, roughly even in both metrics on its seventh and final season premiere," Variety reports. You can check out more information in the tweet below:

TV Ratings: ‘Up’ and ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Lead ABC to Wednesday Win https://t.co/YaIF8x9WgL — Variety (@Variety) June 4, 2020

The new episode of Agents of SHIELD continued the team's time-travel adventures in 1931, and featuring some unexpected twists for Ming-Na Wen's May as well as an exciting reference to Captain America: The First Avenger. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again. In addition to Enver Gjokaj's upcoming appearance, the first two episodes of the season featured the long-awaited return of Patton Oswalt as one of the many Koenigs.

Last year, Bennet teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST. If you missed Up on ABC, it's also streaming on Disney+.

