Westworld to Have New Worlds in Season 4

After debuting an explosive Season 3 last year, Westworld is officially headed for a fourth season, and it's anyone's guess as to how the new batch of episodes will unfold. The buzzworthy HBO series, which is currently filming, has taken its idea of a reality-bending theme park to some unexpected and creative heights — and it sounds like that is set to continue in Season 4. In a recent interview with Deadline, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy teased that there will be some "really fun" new worlds, as well as an appearance from one of the cast members of her upcoming film Reminiscence.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

Joy made similar comments about "new worlds" in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, teasing that there will be some intriguing elements to explore.

"Well, I'm busy writing and producing on it right now. And I really like some of the ... there's always a whole new world, always something new to explore," Joy teased.

Season 3 of Westworld also starred Thandiwe Newton as Maeve, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Aaron Paul as Caleb, Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac, and Ed Harris as The Man in Black.

"We’ve been very, very lucky to work with this cast, this crew, and now, partnering with Denise," co-creator Jonathan Nolan said last year. "When you have a show going like this, you want to stay as long as you’re telling a compelling story. We’re heading towards that end, but we haven’t completely mapped it out. At this point, part of the work is looking at the rest of the story we have to tell. It’s two impulses, one against the other. You don’t want to walk away from people who are as talented and cool as this. They’re all lovely, lovely people, and they love working together, we like working together. At the same time, you don’t want to outstay your welcome. You have a story to tell, and you want to go out without feeling like you’ve outstayed your welcome. So we’re trying to balance those things a bit."

Season 4 of Westworld does not currently have a release date. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.