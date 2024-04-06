Pat Sajak's Last Wheel of Fortune Episode Confirmed for June

Wheel of Fortune fans now know when Pat Sajak's final episode of the show is coming. TVLine confirmed that the longtime host's farewell will be broadcast on June 7. The outlet learned that the Season 41 finale for Wheel of Fortune filmed this week. As Pat Sajak departs, Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties for the beloved game show. That official debut will occur in the Season 42 premiere in September. Never fear Wheel fans, Vanna White will be back turning the letters after her contract was renegotiated following all of this news. It's a bit of serendipity to see Sajak take his leave almost a year to the day that he announced his retirement after a lot of Internet rumors about him stepping away from the program.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote on Twitter when the statement surfaced. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Ryan Seacrest Will Host Wheel Of Fortune

(Photo: Giovanni Rufino)

So, the season of change comes even closer. Seacrest is looking forward to the challenge of hosting this show. Wheel of Fortune has its man in the former American Idol host. All over broadcast television the last few years, there have been multiple recalibrations. Alex Trebek's successor over at Jeopardy is firmly in place and now Wheel has navigated the baton-passing moment as well.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest typed in his own statement on social media. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

He would add, "Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Mera Griffin 25 years ago. So, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

