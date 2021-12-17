When Is Hawkeye Season 2 Coming From Marvel Studios?

Is Marvel’s Hawkeye aiming for a Season 2? Teaming retired Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Episode 6 of the six-episode miniseries airs December 22 on Disney+. After limited runs of the Marvel Studios original series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel has officially renewed Loki and the animated What If…? for second seasons on Disney+. As Hawkeye targets its finale on Wednesday, putting Clint and Kate in the crosshairs of secret big bad “the big guy,” directing duo Bert and Bertie address a burning question: Will there be a Season 2 of Hawkeye?

“It’s exciting to hear fans clamoring for a Season 2,” Bertie told Buzzfeed. “We can’t say anything. I think that’s when you know you’re doing something right and that people are really satisfied. They’ve been around for this rollercoaster and they want more. More Kate, more Yelena, more everything. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so these stories continue, right?”

Marvel Studios has not yet ordered a second season of Hawkeye. The studio did not formally announce a Loki Season 2 and What If…? Season 2 until after the first seasons had finished airing on Disney+.

Marvel has already ordered Hawkeye spinoff Echo to series, and producers have hinted Renner’s Clint still has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After introducing Kate Bishop and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), and reintroducing Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Daredevil‘s Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), many of Hawkeye’s characters are positioned to continue elsewhere in the MCU — either on the small or big screen.

“These [Disney+] episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said in 2019. “It’s the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series, and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Along with Kate Bishop’s expected jump to the big screen after Hawkeye, Feige said previously, “Some characters we’ve announced — like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight — you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies, but the MCU will now go back and forth.”

Episode 6 of Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres Dec. 22 on Disney+.

