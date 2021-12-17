Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld Teases Episode 6 Finale With Daredevil Villain Kingpin

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Hawkeye Episode 5, “Ronin.” You better watch out — the Kingpin (Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio) is coming to town. As Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) looks to put a bow on a criminal conspiracy in time to get home to his family for Christmas, he finds himself in the crosshairs of “the big guy”: Wilson Fisk. After surviving run-ins with black widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the Ronin-hunting Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Clint and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) learn it’s Fisk’s business partner — and Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) — who hired Yelena to target Clint.

Along with answers about the Rolex watch recovered from Avengers Compound and the truth about Kate’s stepfather-to-be Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), “There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up,” Steinfeld told TVLine. “There’s a lot of things yet to be revealed. The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

The penultimate episode ends with Yelena texting Kate a picture of Eleanor and Fisk, identified by Clint as “the guy I’ve been worried about this whole time.” Whether or not this is the same Fisk who controlled the criminal underworld until he was put away by Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) on Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil, this Kingpin of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the feared “big guy” at the top of the tracksuit-garbed gangsters managed by Maya.

“We’re about to find out” what the reveal means for Kate and her apparent criminal mastermind mother, Steinfeld said. “[Kate] has this realization. She’s just completely broken and confused and absolutely lost. She doesn’t know who to trust or who to look to. Thank God [for Clint] because if it weren’t for him, she would probably have a much harder time getting back up on her feet after this one.”

In the final episode of Hawkeye premiering December 22 on Disney+, ex-Avenger Clint and would-be Avenger Kate have no choice now “but to really go to work,” Steinfeld said. Even if that means taking aim at the Kingpin — and Eleanor Bishop.

“The stakes are higher than ever, and the one person that she’s been tirelessly trying to protect is now someone that she might need to be protected against,” Steinfeld said. “She comes to her senses as quickly as she possibly can after learning this information and puts her head down and does what she has to do.”

Episode 6 of Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres Dec. 22 on Disney+.

