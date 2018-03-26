Jane the Virgin Star to Head Up Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego Remake

Carmen Sandiego has become a beloved element of pop culture since her franchise’s first debut. The popular character helped a generation learn about history and geography through a series of educational games released in the 80s and 90s, as well as the PBS series Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego.

And now, it appears that Carmen Sandiego will be making a comeback – with the help of one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

Tracking Board is reporting that Gina Rodriguez, star of The CW series Jane the Virgin, will be voicing Sandiego in an animated reboot of the series. The series is currently being developed by Netflix, and promises to be – much like the older incarnations – “as educational as it is entertaining.”

There is no indication of when the twenty-episode-long reboot will actually hit the streaming platform, but it’s sure to have strong support with Rodriguez as the lead. The Golden Globe-winning actress has developed a significant following since Jane the Virgin‘s critically-acclaimed debut, and has gone on to star in films such as Deepwater Horizon. Rodriguez’ fanbase has campaigned for her to appear in many franchises, including Star Wars and as Marvel Comics character America Chavez. She can next be seen in the highly-anticipated drama Annihilation, which screened some pretty impressive footage at this month’s CinemaCon.

Carmen Sandiego isn’t the only educational icon to earn a reboot from Netflix. The streaming platform is currently developing a continuation of the hit PBS series The Magic School Bus, which will be led by Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters breakout Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle.