Fisk’s Daredevil: Born Again Plans Go Beyond NYC (What That Means for Season 2)

All hell broke loose on the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again, with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) consolidating his power over New York City. Vigilantes like Daredevil and Punisher are being targeted by Fisk’s police force, and the city is under martial law. Oh, and there was also that brutal, bloody death scene in the Daredevil: Born Again finale. All eyes now move to Season 2, which is already in production with set photos making their way online. Fisk has big plans that possibly extend beyond New York, and they might also include a popular Daredevil story arc from the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Variety spoke with Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio about the Season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again. When asked what Kingpin’s grand plan is, D’Onofrio replied, “His grand plan is martial law, and while he can hold the city in martial law, to complete as many crimes as he can and get rid of the vigilantes. That would be included in his mindset of being able, at some point, to expand his reach beyond New York.”

When questioned about the Kingpin’s plans extending beyond New York, D’Onofrio added, “I would say bigger plans than just New York City, but first New York.”

What Kingpin’s Plans for New York Mean for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

image credit: marvel studios

While Wilson Fisk may have loftier goals than just conquering New York, it seems Kingpin will be satisfied with first gaining complete control of his home turf. “He considers the city his, and so he loves it because of that,” D’Onofrio said. “Even though not everybody believes the same thing he does, he believes it. He really, truly believes that New York is his city, and that it’s his platform and he loves it because of that.”

The way the first season of Daredevil: Born Again ended, fans have started speculating that Season 2 could borrow from the Shadowland event from the comics, especially considering Charlie Cox has been spotted wearing Daredevil’s black costume. D’Onofrio was asked if we’ll see Shadowland next season.

“That’s a very good question. I don’t know if I can answer that question,” he said. “But it’s a good one. You’re obviously following the story in a good way.”

Shadowland features Daredevil taking charge of The Hand and ruling Hell’s Kitchen with an iron fist. Daredevil’s methods become more extreme, leaning more towards Punisher’s line of thinking as he kills Bullseye. He also builds a temple in Hell’s Kitchen to serve as his headquarters. These actions bring Daredevil into conflict with Marvel’s other street-level heroes like Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is either adapting Shadowland or Devil’s Reign, though there are aspects of Devil’s Reign in the first season. Devil’s Reign centered on Fisk being Mayor of New York City and launching an anti-vigilante task force. Daredevil and Marvel’s other street-level heroes teamed up to take Kingpin down.

Speaking of vigilantes, the finale saw Punisher captured by Fisk’s forces, though the post-credits scene revealed Punisher escaped. His story will most likely be followed in Punisher’s Disney+ Special Presentation, which actor Jon Bernthal is starring in and co-writing.

What did you think about the Daredevil: Born Again finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!