Yellowjackets Season 3: Joel McHale’s New Character Just Changed Everything

One of the most anticipated additions to the Yellowjackets cast for its third season is comedy veteran Joel McHale. Known for his sharp wit as the host of The Soup and his iconic role as Jeff Winger in the cult comedy series Community, McHale brings both comedic chops and dramatic range to the already stellar ensemble. However, despite the excitement surrounding his addition, McHale was conspicuously absent from the first six episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3, leaving viewers to wonder when and how his character would finally emerge in the narrative — and in which timeline. The answer to his whereabouts finally arrives in Episode 7, which provides the long-awaited introduction to his character and establishes a potentially game-changing presence in the Yellowjackets’ wilderness saga.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 7

Episode 7 builds directly on the shocking cliffhanger from Episode 6, “Thanksgiving (Canada),” where two strangers with camping gear stumbled upon the Yellowjackets’ camp during their ritualistic feast of Coach Ben Scott’s (Steven Krueger) remains. Rather than immediately picking up from this nightmarish encounter, Episode 7 takes viewers back three days earlier, introducing Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hanna (Ashley Sutton), the couple who would later discover the survivors’ camp. The pair are revealed to be biologists conducting research on an amphibious species known as the Arctic Banshee Frog, which inhabits the remote Canadian wilderness where the Yellowjackets have been stranded since their plane crash. Their university, recognizing the potential dangers of fieldwork in such an isolated location, assigned them a survivalist guide for protection and assistance in navigating the harsh environment.

This guide is Kodiak, the gruff and enigmatic character portrayed by McHale. Immediately distinguishable by the deep scars that mark his body, Kodiak boasts the weathered confidence of someone who has survived numerous wilderness ordeals. He demonstrates exceptional hunting prowess, preferring a crossbow to dispatch prey, and possesses an intuitive understanding of forest navigation and survival techniques. Despite his evident expertise, Kodiak remains shrouded in mystery, with no background information about his scarred past or how he acquired his impressive survival skills. The character represents a stark departure from McHale’s comedic roles, allowing the actor to explore a darker, more intense persona than fans might expect.

As Episode 7 progresses, the narrative builds toward the inevitable confrontation glimpsed at the end of Episode 6. When Edwin, Hanna, and Kodiak finally stumble upon the Yellowjackets’ camp and witness Ben’s severed head on display, the moment marks a seismic shift in the series’ established dynamic. The encounter quickly turns violent when Lottie (Courtney Eaton), claiming to act on instructions from the wilderness itself, kills Edwin with a shocking hatchet blow to the head. This brutal act occurs while both groups are still processing the implications of their meeting, the adults confronting the horror of teenagers engaged in cannibalism and the Yellowjackets contemplating the possibility of rescue after months of abandonment.

In the chaos that follows Edwin’s murder, Hannah and Kodiak flee into the forest, pursued by the frenzied Yellowjackets. Hannah wants to go back to camp, which is her closest tie to home. Koodiak, however, splits from Hannah and moves deeper into the woods, confident in his survival abilities. When Travis (Kevin Alves) and Akhila (Nia Sondaya) eventually catch up to him, the dynamic takes another unexpected turn. Travis, desperate to escape the horror that the Yellowjackets have become, pleads with Kodiak to guide them out of the wilderness. Although initially surprised by Travis’ betrayal of his teammates, Akhila finds herself caught in this potential alliance. For his part, Kodiak recognizes that cooperating represents his best chance at survival, especially since Travis is armed with a gun and Akhila has taken possession of his crossbow.

The introduction of Kodiak has profound implications for Yellowjackets’ past timeline. As an experienced survivalist, he possesses precisely the skills the girls have been developing through trial and error. Most significantly, Kodiak represents a possible pathway home that doesn’t depend on supernatural intervention or rescue. The survivors have remained cohesive despite their increasingly brutal behavior partly because they’ve had no viable escape options. Kodiak’s expertise changes that entirely, forcing each character to decide whether they still want to return to civilization or have become too transformed by their wilderness experience to reintegrate into normal society.

