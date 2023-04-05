Yellowstone: Dutton Family Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone is the biggest show on cable TV right now, so it's high time that Funko gave the Dutton family the Pop figure treatment. It all starts today with a big wave of Yellowstone Funko Pops that include John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, Monica Dutton, and Rip Wheeler in the commons lineup.

Indeed, the Duttons are moving from a ranch in Montana to a shelf in your bedroom, and you can get your pre-orders in via the links below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders of $59+ with a 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link. Additional retailers will be added when they go live.

The Yellowstone Funko Pops come at a stressful time for fans of the series with reports of issues with star Kevin Costner and the possibility of the current iteration of the show ending with Season 5.

Recent reports indicatg that co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the Paramount Network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch a new extension of the franchise that would continue its narrative. The report hints that Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to star in the potential new series as a currently-unknown character, with "several of the big stars" of Yellowstone rumored to join him. Nothing about that has been officially confirmed, but the report indicated that the decision is being considered due to an issue with shooting scheduled involving Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton. It's been reported that Costner only wants to spend a week shooting the second half of Season 5 episodes, as opposed to the 50-65 days that he has in the past.

Granted, nothing has been confirmed about these reports, though it's clear that there is drama happening behind-the-scenes that is causing a delay in the production of the second half of Season 5.When news on the future of the Yellowstone series does become available, you'll be able to find the latest right here.