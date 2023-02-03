Yellowstone Fan Favorite Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

It can be difficult for celebrities to go out into the world without being stopped -- something that is particularly true when the star of one of TV's biggest hits goes somewhere as public as Walt Disney World. But Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, seems to have nailed it. After posting a family photo to Instagram earlier this week, he has been inundated by comments from fans who say they never would have recognized him after he traded in his cowboy hat and thick beard for a baseball cap and lighter facial hair.

The actor has naturally lighter hair than his character does, which gives him a natural camouflage. But even in a more general sense, the distinctive look of his character does not gel with what you see when Hauser just looks like a regular dad out with his wife and kids.

You can see his post below.

"Rip taking a vacation from the dreaded black dye — I am sure your family is happy to have their ginger back home," one commenter joked.

"You definitely blend in so you could actually enjoy your vacation without fans bugging ya," another added. "Have fun sir."

Despite becoming most famous for Yellowstone, Hauser has been working in Hollywood for decades, and has worked in a number of big projects, making him a fairly recognizable face (at least you would think). Prior projects include Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Break-Up, A Good Day to Die Hard, and Olympus Has Fallen.

Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season, and the show's star, Kevin Costner, just won Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes. In a recent interview, Hauser said that Yellowstone is expected to last for at least two more seasons.

"I can tell you there will be [season] six and [there] will be a seventh, that's all I can say," Hauser told ET. "That's all I can tell you." When asked if he could share any more details, the actor added, "No, I like to know with the fans. It will be a surprise."

Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

The Paramount-owned Yellowstone currently streams on Peacock, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded and before Yellowstone was a mega-hit. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+ including 1883 and 1923.