Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Trailer Shows Everybody Pays for Their Crimes

✖

Fresh off the premiere date video that debuted a couple of weeks ago, The Paramount Network has released the first official trailer for Yellowstone season four offering a first look at what happened immediately after the shocking season three finale cliffhanger. Though light on footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, likely in an attempt to hide what happens to him in the premiere episode, the new trailer shows off quit a bit of Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton who seems out for blood and vengeance. Yellowstone will return with a special two-hour premiere on Sunday November 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.

Even with season four a few months away still, series star Cole Hauser already had high praise for how it handles and eventually sets up a potential fifth season. "The way season 4 ends, I think the audience...will be happily surprised with a lot of things," Hauser revealed in a recent interview on YouTube. "[Yellowstone creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is working on it right now.... I'm looking forward to getting back to Montana and getting after season 5. Season 5 is going to be wonderful."

It was previously confirmed that the new season of Yellowstone will see some new faces join the cast including:

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Production on the Yellowstone prequel series, titled 1883, is already underway and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ just weeks after the flagship Yellowstone series debuts its fourth season. 1883 will debut on December 19. The series will be set in that titular year and seemingly not feature Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The show will star Sam Elliott plus country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who take on the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner's character.

What are you hoping to see happen in Yellowstone season four? Sound off in the comments below!