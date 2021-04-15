You Star Confirms They Won't Appear in Season 3

✖

Netflix's You just might be one of the most buzzworthy original series on its streaming service, as fans have spent years relishing its plot twists and significant character moments. With production on Season 3 now underway, fans have begun to wonder which cast members from prior seasons could factor into its twisty narrative. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, one of the show's earlier major players, the therapist Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), won't be among them. This comes after Dr. Nicky made appearances in four episodes of You Season 1, as well as the finale of Season 2.

"I believe they shot the third season and Dr. Nicky is not a part of it," Stamos revealed.

So while we won't get to see future appearances from Dr. Nicky anytime soon, it's safe to assume that Stamos' portrayal of the therapist — who ultimately is framed by Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) for the murder of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — made an impact. As Stamos himself did reveal, the role was a personal favorite of his wife, Caitlin.

"Let's see, the second season I had one scene in the jail and I was like, screwed up and I was like, talking to Jesus and stuff, she goes, 'That's the best scene you've ever done,'" Stamos added, before joking, "I need to strap-on beard just to sneak in at night as Dr. Nicky."

You will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, with Victoria Pedretti returning as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. New cast members for You Season 3 will include Scott Speedman, Tati Gabrielle, and Scott Michael Foster.

"You is so much fun for me because I get to play something extremely different, something that I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by. I hope so," Charlie Barnett, who appeared in Season 2 as Gabe Miranda, revealed to ComicBook.com in late 2019. "And I had a lot of fun doing it, as much as the stakes are insane on that show as well. There's a lot of depth, and I want people to not forget that. It seems like people have fallen in love with Penn's character, and I'm like, 'He's a f-cking serial killer! What's wrong with you?'"

"But within that, there's a lot of humor and it is a fun, twisty kind of road," Barnett continued. "I gotta say, Victoria Pedretti. She and Penn... I mean the entire cast, I got to work with an incredible group of women who played kind of like my posse. But the two of them helming the show, I'm just really excited about it, because they are just powerhouse actors. I mean I got to see them... We worked a lot together, and I saw them do some really, really challenging stuff just fantastically and beautifully. And I can't wait as an audience member to kind of resonate off of their storyline, because sh-t is crazy."

The first two seasons of You are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 does not currently have a release date.