Young Sheldon Star Thinks Big Bang Theory Cameos Ruined the Prequel Series & They Have a Point

After the massive success of The Big Bang Theory, the story of its breakout character’s youth was explored in Young Sheldon, a show that cultivated a considerable following of its own. A huge part of Young Sheldon‘s charm wasn’t just the titular character, but the cast surrounding him, making it a heartwarming family ensemble that added a much more human element to the character of Sheldon Cooper. Where The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon was painfully set in his ways, Young Sheldon gave audiences the opportunity to see him grow. For many, this was a key part of the show’s appeal, as it added a much more likable layer to the character. One of Young Sheldon‘s stars agrees, and she did not hold back when asked about Jim Parsons’ Sheldon cameo.

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Annie Potts, who played Meemaw in Young Sheldon, spoke with author Jessica Radloff for her book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy. Per Collider, Potts spoke candidly about Parsons’ cameo in Young Sheldon‘s finale, making her feelings clear about the way it contradicted much of the prequel spin-off’s story. “That [cameo] broke my heart. It was like, ‘Really? Still no responsibility?’”, Potts said. “I thought the show could have ended [with young Sheldon] and not the dreaded scene with Jim and Mayim as Sheldon and Amy revealing he was unchanged and unrepentant[…] It was like, ‘Who crashed our party?! Who invited you?’” To say Potts’ comments are scathing feels like an understatement, but she really only echoed what many fans of Young Sheldon felt upon seeing the show’s finale.

Annie Potts Is Right, Young Sheldon’s Finale Cameo Undermined The Show… But It Was Inevitable

It’s hard to disagree with Annie Potts’ assessment of Jim Parsons’ cameo in the Young Sheldon finale. It did highlight that Sheldon’s growth over the course of the prequel series was all for naught, and naturally, that was pretty disappointing to many fans of the show. However, the Meemaw actor’s comments seem to forget that this was always going to be the case. After all, Sheldon was introduced to audiences as one of The Big Bang Theory‘s most memorable characters, and his characterization in the original show was that he was a figure who was unapologetically socially inept. By making him the subject of a prequel show, Young Sheldon was only ever going to end one way.

The fact that Young Sheldon managed to deliver a solid seven seasons of storytelling out of Sheldon Cooper’s childhood is a testament to the show’s writing, especially as, in many ways, it outshone The Big Bang Theory‘s depiction of the character. To have taken a character like Sheldon and given him several years’ worth of character growth and evolution made for great television, but Young Sheldon always needed to end by reconnecting the character to The Big Bang Theory, which had already been established as the next chapter in his story.

As Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory was always a certain type of character, no amount of heartwarming character development in Young Sheldon was ever going to rewrite the original show. However, Annie Potts’ criticism of Jim Parsons’ cameo is surprisingly valid, as it still could have showcased the often-hidden softer side of the character to keep it more in line with Young Sheldon‘s story. While Young Sheldon‘s star was always going to grow into The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon, delivering such a stark reminder of how much of the prequel’s character development was undone felt unnecessary. Therefore, it’s incredibly hard to disagree with Annie Potts’ disdain for the cameo, even if its inclusion makes perfect sense from a narrative perspective.

What did you think of Young Sheldon‘s finale? Let us know in the comments!