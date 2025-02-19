Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Reveals Major MCU Multiverse Connection With Finale Episode’s Secret Cameo

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ended its season with a bang on Wednesday, including a direct connection the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans weren’t expecting. It’s clear that this version of New York City is separate from any other reality we’ve seen within the MCU so far, and we’ve been told that it’s an alternate world like the kinds we’ve seen visited by the TVA and other powerful entities. The season finale took things to a whole new level, sparking a lot of fan theories in the process. On the other hand, showrunner Jeff Trammell told ComicBook that this was just an Easter egg.

WARNING: Spoilers for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below!

By the end of the season, it’s not much of a surprise that this adventure has grown beyond the “friendly neighborhood” heroism. It turns out Norman Osborn had interdimensional aspirations, and Spider-Man needs the help of Doctor Strange to stop it. In the process, they draw the attention of The Watcher, Uatu — though it’s not entirely clear if they know it. This show of Peter staring out over New York City while Uatu looks down from the heavens is a bit ominous, to say the least.

The appearance of Uatu isn’t too surprising since Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is animated, just like Uatu’s show, What If…? We’ve been told that Uatu watches everything that happens in the multiverse, so we should assume he’s aware of all that goes on on Earth-616 as well. Now that he has firmly connected that world to this one, just about anything could happen — depending on which fan theories you subscribe to.

Before we get too excited, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trammell did give ComicBook a statement about this Uatu cameo. “I would say that is definitely more of a What If…? Easter egg for the fans (than a tease for season 2,)” he said. “I like the idea that the Watcher, you know — we are in that world, we are in that universe, Watchers keeping an eye on us.”

“For me, the thing that I love about this show and its current iteration — it is very much New York-contained, barring a few minor instances,” Trammell went on. “It’s a very grounded, street-level Spider-Man series, and right now, that’s the plan to keep it that way. If Watcher were to show up, that feels like it kind of escalates into a more intergalactic thing, and I think that we are in a really great spot. It’s just Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and staying within that friendly neighborhood.”

Trammell may not have plans to send this version of Peter Parker out of his burrough, but some fans expect him to crossover into other MCU properties down the line. Many expect the Multiverse Saga to converge on Avengers: Doomsday next year or Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. That’s still speculation for now, and in the meantime, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is streaming on Disney+.