Epic Games Store Has Bonus Free Games and More Freebies Right Now

The Epic Games Store has a bonus free game and a handful of other free downloads in addition to its normal weekly free game. The free downloads come ahead of the holiday 2024 free giveaways, which will begin on December 19 and run until January 2. During this period, there will be a free giveaway every 24 hours, totaling in 16 free giveaways. This means at least 16 free games, if not more as sometimes Epic Games Store dishes out more than one free game at a time. Further, it also sometimes dishes out collections complete with more than one game.

Before this though, there are some other free offers Epic Games Store users should be aware of. Some of these offers come straight from the Epic Games Store, others elsewhere but via the Epic Games Store.

Right now, directly from the Epic Games Store, there are a bunch of free DLC downloads: Epic Starter Pack (expires January 9), World of Warships — Emden Mega Resource Pack (expires January 9), Monochromatic Pack – Racer Olaf, Asphalt 8 Car Bundle 435 (expires January 9), Path of Exile: Winter Dragon Footprints, RAWMEN Seasoning’s Greetings Bundle (expires January 9), and Grymforge Karlach Party Pack (expires January 9).

Meanwhile, Electrician Simulator is also free on Epic Games Store via Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is required. It is free to claim via Prime Gaming, on Epic Games Store, until December 25.

Developed by Take It Studio and published by Gaming Factor, Electrician Simulator is a 2022 game and a decent one at that, according to Steam User Reviews at least. On Steam, the PC version of the game has a “Very Positive” rating thanks to an 80% approval rating across 1,844 user reviews.

“Take on the electrician role and learn the profession’s basics! Install sockets, repair worn-out equipment, assemble broken appliances, replace light bulbs, and lay wires at your customers’ homes,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Be sure to check everything twice, with electricity there are no jokes!”

