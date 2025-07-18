GTA+ Just Added Another Classic Grand Theft Auto Game

Rockstar Games has just added the mobile version of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition to its monthly subscription service, GTA+, along with other bonuses as part of a new update. Players can now experience Grand Theft Auto III for no additional cost on iOS and Google Play. This is sure to excite subscribers and Rockstar fans who now have easier access to this definitive version of a 2000s classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this new title, GTA+ members will also claim additional benefits, including:

Free Bravado Buffalo EVX (Muscle) from the Vinewood Car Club

Complimentary apparel from Manor

Light Blue Pearl Chameleon Pants

Double GTA$ from Street Dealers

Stacking bonuses for the Mr. Farber Work missions

Those who are not GTA+ members can still try out Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition for 30 minutes before they decide to buy or sign up for the subscription service. Those paying without GTA+ will be charged $19.99 to access the full version of the game.

The recent rollout of the pricing change to the mobile version sparked a minor controversy on Tuesday after players reported a price glitch in the iOS store. This apparent glitch made the game completely free for anyone, regardless of a GTA+ subscription.

Grand Theft Auto III Definitive Edition reported completely free on iOS. Could be fixed with a future update if unintentional https://t.co/sN3mKxqbeo pic.twitter.com/VdIygLetFq — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 15, 2025

This bug seems to have been related to the game’s new complimentary status for GTA+ members. Reportedly, players were able to bypass the GTA+ login and start playing without incurring a charge.

“It’s free for me, I just hit skip login and I’m playing,” wrote X user Vehicon.

The glitch appears to have been quickly fixed, and some players who snuck in for free report that access was revoked shortly after they downloaded it.

Launched back in 2022, GTA+ tries to entice players to take their commitment to Rockstar Games titles to the next level by shelling out additional cash for a host of exclusive features and currency redeemable in their games. Initially only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, service benefits eventually expanded to the PC platform through the GTAV Enhanced edition.

While some fans roundly criticized Rockstar for the GTA+ release as just another live service subscription to manage, those who spoke with their wallets made it a great success. A report from TweakTown in February found that GTA+ has continued to rapidly grow its subscription base, even after a modest monthly price increase was introduced to the service in 2024. Rockstar Games fans are not deterred enough by the service’s flaws to dampen their enthusiasm for the studio’s game releases.

It was reported this week that GTA 6 is expected to shatter industry revenue records by selling 85 million copies and earning over $7.6 billion in just two months. These analyst predictions come despite the GTA 6 being far away from its May 2026 release date.

“We predict that GTA VI will generate $7.6 BILLION in revenue in the first 60 Days of its launch (current release date: May 26, 2026),” wrote Konvoy Managing Partner Josh Chapman in a LinkedIn post this week. “This will be the greatest video game release of all time; shattering player, viewership, and revenue records.”



Is the inclusion of a free Grand Theft Auto III enough to entice GTA+ holdouts to join the service? If you have already succumbed to the temptation to become a live-service member, what was the GTA+ game or content feature that finally got you?