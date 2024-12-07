My Hero Academia Creator Was Shocked By One Hero’s Surprising Turn

My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, so creator Kohei Horikoshi has some time on his hands. While he has been hinting that he is planning to work on a new manga, while also routinely returning to his shonen universe via original art pieces, the mangaka has enough free time to answer fan questions. Returning to the many events that helped UA Academy a household name amongst anime fans around the world, Horikoshi has confirmed that one of his most beloved characters evolved in some surprising ways. It took a village to make Class 1-A into the anime force that it became and one character in particular changed with the times.

In a recent interview, the character in question that Kohei Horikoshi couldn’t believe had evolved was Iida. Turbo Hero: Ingenium wasn’t able to compare with the likes of All For One and One For All in My Hero Academia’s long run but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the strongest heroes in Class 1-A’s roster. The first time that he was truly able to shine was during the anime’s second season in which he took on the Hero Killer Stain head-on. In an effort to get revenge for his brother’s grievous injuries at Stain’s hands, Iida was more than willing to sacrifice himself in the name of justice.

The Iida Revelation

In a recent quote, Kohei Horikoshi confirmed that while many of his characters changed from how he had originally envisioned, perhaps none changed more than Iida. In the statement, the mangaka broke down his original take on the character and how the Turbo Hero changed, “There were many…But I think Iida would be number one. I initially thought of him as a friend who could speak with Deku equally, but I never expected him to embody the core of this manga. It’s more that he became greater than I imagined.”

Iida might not have had a major battle of his own during the recent final war of the anime adaptation but he was an instrumental part of helping the heroes to win a vital confrontation. In an effort to bring Shoto Todoroki face-to-face with his brother Dabi, the Turbo Hero put his Quirk to good use by moving at sonic speeds to create a family reunion like no other. Even with villains like Dabi, Spinner, Toga, and others defeated, Shigaraki and All For One are still looming large in the anime and will make for some of the franchise’s biggest battles in the eighth and final season.

Iida’s Future

Hero Society is a very different place in the final timeskip of My Hero Academia’s manga. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the future is looking bright for Iida as he licks his wounds from the final war. Even though Iida’s story might be over in the superhero shonen franchise, his legacy will live on in the medium along with his UA Academy classmates.

Want to stay up to date on Class 1-A now that their series has come to an end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.