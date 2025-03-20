Solo Leveling Fans Spot Major Changes From The Manwha in The Anime In New Episode

When it comes to adapting printed stories to the screen, changes made from the source material are nothing new for the anime medium. In the past, one of the biggest new anime running today, Solo Leveling, has made some tweaks when it comes to what came before. However, in the latest major episode, viewers have noted that there were a handful of changes made that might have done a disservice to one specific character while making some shifts in the fight for Jeju Island. As the second season finale approaches, fans remain on the edge of their seats when it comes to Jinwoo’s harrowing tale.

The twenty-third episode of Solo Leveling, titled “It’s Going To Get Even More Intense,” featured some of South Korea’s strongest hunters making their way to the ant-infested locale that first arrived in the anime’s premiere. One keen-eyed anime fan spotted that the Hunter Cha Hae-In had seemingly been “nerfed” in the latest installment, as in the original Manwha, Cha was able to kill the ant queen with no assistance. This meant that both the queen wasn’t held down by Cha’s fellow hunters and Hae-In didn’t have Byung-Gyu’s buff at the time. The original manwha also didn’t have Cha tired after defeating the giant insect in one blow. This wasn’t the only character that fans thought was underpowered in the anime.

What Else Changed in Solo Leveling?

On top of the anime debuff administered to Cha, the anime also seemingly made a quiet tweak to the powers of Choi Jong-In. In the original manwha, when the hunter president is using his fire magic to keep the ants at bay, he states that he can go further when it comes to his overall strength but would risk burning all of the oxygen away in the cave. It will be interesting to see if further changes are made as Solo Leveling’s second season continues.

What Does The Future Hold For Solo Leveling?

As the anime’s second season inches toward its grand finale, fans are left wondering if a third season is already in the works. While rumors have been spreading online that Jinwoo Sung’s story is set to continue on the small screen, nothing has been officially confirmed from studio A-1 Pictures. Luckily, it seems like a safe bet at this point that all of Jinwoo Sung’s story will be adapted to the anime, but that’s not all.

Solo Leveling is currently releasing new chapters of its latest sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Without diving into spoiler territory, the series follows the son of Jinwoo Sung on some wild new adventures. We might be years away from eventually seeing the sequel series animated but if Solo Leveling can remain as popular as it is now, it’s a foregone conclusion that A-1 Pictures will stick around.

