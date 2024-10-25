Spider-Noir Set Photos Reveal Nic Cage’s Comic-Accurate Costume

Nicolas Cage is taking his Spider-Man Noir animated character from the Spider-Verse movies into live-action with the upcoming Spider-Noir series. With Spider-Noir now in production, we recently got first set photos of Cage acting out a bizarre and eccentric scene on location by himself — as only Nic Cage can. Today, however, the set photos fans have really been waiting for are now here: the actual Spider-Man Noir costume the show will be using!

The report from TMZ makes it clear that it’s not Nic Cage in the suit, but rather his stunt double on Spider-Noir. Still, most Marvel fans will probably be happy to see that the show is seeming to create a very comic-accurate look for Spider-Man Noir, while some new set videos of a car chase stunt sequence prove that the 1930s-1940s time period setting from the comics is going to also be very much alive in the show.

Spider-Noir co-stars Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Robbie Robertson. ComicBook recently spoke to Morris, and he teased that Spider-Noir will be even wilder than what these set photos have been suggesting:

“Well, I can’t say too much. I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” Morris said. “However, I will say it will be an experience unlike anything anyone’s ever seen on television. What they’re doing is insane. It really is insane, and I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to bring this version of Robbie Robertson to life. Folks who know me, you can assume that there’ll be a level of Lamorne in there, which is why they gave me the job. Like I said, I can’t tease too much, but I think fans will be overjoyed with what they see.”

The full Spider-Noir cast list includes Lukas Haas (Inception), Brendan Gleeson (Edge of Tomorrow, Gangs of New York), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), Michael Kostroff (Luke Cage), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist), and Amanda Schull (Suits) in recurring roles.

Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is overseeing the series and executive producing the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram), serve as co-showrunners and executive producers and developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which includes Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in 2025.